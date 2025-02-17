Frederike Kaltheuner
Subscribe
Sign in
Europe 2031 is a bet, not a forecast
Widely cited, barely examined: the scenario asks Europe to trade its sovereignty, climate goals and labour laws for frontier model access, on a chain of…
Jul 16
•
Frederike Kaltheuner
60
15
13
February 2025
The AfD’s AI Delusion: How Germany’s Far Right Fantasizes About AI Replacing Migrants
Just like JD Vance speech in Munich, the AfD’s electoral program is not just inhumane – it’s completely incoherent. This is not a bug, it's a feature.
Feb 17, 2025
•
Frederike Kaltheuner
4
1
December 2024
Trump, Musk, and tech policy
The merger of Silicon Valley's power with state authority could become the ultimate test for Europe’s digital future
Dec 19, 2024
•
Frederike Kaltheuner
© 2026 Frederike Kaltheuner
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts